Autumn Mood, Boverdalen in Lom, Innlandet County, Norway

Picture Story

I was driving in the valley of Böverdalen then I cross the beginning of another valley, the beauiful Leirdalen. At the top of the valley, I observed a marvelous tarn with a islet dressed with birches who appeared in pretty autumn colors. On the hill behind, I watched and enjoyed a reindeer fence stretching beyond colorful trees. In the far east the towering mountain of Store Tverrbotntind dominates the background. The peak got snow on the summit and lays within the National Park of Jotunheimen in the middle of the southern part of Norway. This park are among the greatest in Norway with many mountains above 2000 meter. The tallest of them is Galdhöpiggen and this is the highest top in Norway and Scandinavia, reaching 2450 meter above sea level.

I was in a hurry to take picture of this stunning autumn scenery, because the sun who create such a lovely light, was climbing behind mountains in the west. I had just a few minutes left before the magic light was gone. I mount my tripod with my Pentax 6x7 on top in record time. But I just reach to take only four exposures before the light fade away and the magic moment was gone. To my big relief the exposure was accurate.

Jotunheimen National Park was established in the early 1980s and become one of the most popular parks by hikers and people who love outdoor lives. The Norwegian Tourist Association have create a network of trails hikers can use in the park. There are also several cabins with food and beds which are open for every visitors.

Jotunheimen got a rich wildlife with reindeer, to different kinds of foxes, wolverines, rabbits and stoats just to mention some of them. Then it comes to birds, you may be lucky to observe the king eagle high up in the sky. From the end of the road in Leirdalen, you can take a exciting walk to the staggering peak of Kyrkja which is one of the most spectaculor mountain in Jotunheimen. It may be a tough tour, but on the top

