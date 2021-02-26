Audubon NC, Boston, Massachusetts, USA by Lars Waldmann

Picture Story

The Massachusetts Audubon Society owns conservation land right here in the city. I have been fortunate to go to the area a lot, because our grandson attends a preschool there. With travel restrictions due to Covid-19, conservation areas in the neighborhoods have become even more important, and I was so grateful to be able to enjoy fresh snow and late afternoon winter light, which is always gorgeous. After we picked up our grandson, we walked trails and came across this beautiful scene.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now