Atmospheric Corfe Castle, Dorset, England

Corfe Castle in Dorset is one of those iconic locations, that whilst heavily photographed, is still a pull for photographers keen to capture it, and try to put their own mark on the images.

The castle sits atop a small hill, nestled between two larger ones. This affords the opportunity of viewing the castle from high on either side. The West hill for sunrise and the East for sunset.

One of the most popular and sought-after compositions is from the West hill at sunrise, and when there is mist lying in the valley. Having been to Corfe on a number of occasions, I had not previously been fortunate in these elements coming together.

I recently had a short, 2 day visit to Dorset, and after checking the forecast, it was looking promising for fog on the second day. For those interested, when the dew point temperature in the morning is the same as the air temperature, the moisture in the air condenses and forms mist and fog.

Normally I would arrive for sunrise, but this particular morning I was a few hours later. When I arrived and started climbing the West hill, I passed several photographers coming back down. Apparently, they had been there since 4 a.m. and didn’t want to wait any longer for the thick fog to disperse.

On arrival at the top of the hill, the fog was indeed very thick, with only a distant hilltop barely visible, not a castle in sight. Over the course of the next few hours, the fog thinned and condensed again, allowing for a variety of successful and not so successful images to be taken.

Descending about a third of the way down the hill, the fog thinned considerably, lingering here and there. I took the opportunity to compose and take what was probably, my favourite shot of the day.

