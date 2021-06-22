Atlantic Poppies, West Pentire, Cornwall, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Every year West Pentire wows us with its wildflowers. It’s situated between Hollwell Bay and Crantock Beach in Cornwall, England. The landowner carefully manages the arable fields which results in the most amazing colourful headland on the Atlantic coast.

I arrived there early kitted out with a Canon 5D mkii and my favourite wide angle 16-35 f/4 L series lens. My preference is the Lee filter system which I knew I would need after previous visits. It was great to see that visitors kept out of the wonderful fields so there I was in a line of 5 other photographers waiting and practicing a few shots.

Delicate flowers swayed in the gentle sea breeze while and I could hear the Skylark singing its last song of the day.

It was nice to have the time to be precise with the composition and settings without trying to beat the light or wrestle in typical strong southerly coastal winds. After an hour of waiting optimistically the most spectacular sky developed the moment the sun kissed the horizon out to sea.

I had the 0.9 hard graduated ND filter nicely positioned to blend with the horizon and a Lee circular polariser to enhance the colours.

The sea of poppies dappled with corn marigolds came together with a surreal dramatic scarlet sky at last light. This had to be one of my best photographic outings in recent years.

I’ve missed the Cornish poppies this June deciding to avoid the crowds and keep safe. In the previous year the country was in lockdown.

