Aswan, Egypt by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

About 20 years ago, some friends and I traveled to Egypt. We spent most of our time in the city of Aswan. In Aswan, we enjoyed visiting the hustling open markets, the ancient landmarks, and the vast endless desert. We spent a full day exploring the desert both on foot and by camel. I really wanted to get a photo that showed the vastness of the desert. I took many shots, but found the only shot that really reflected the immensity of desert was this shot with a caravan of camels with riders. It was the only way to give perspective to the shot.