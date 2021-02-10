Artists Point, Whatcom County, USA by Mike Reid

Picture Story

Artists Point in NW Washington State is one of my favorite winter destinations. Amazing views in every direction. Mount Baker to the south, Mount Shuksan to the east and the Canadian Border range to the north. Its a view you can drive up to in the summer but the road is closed in the fall and becomes a snowshoe route. I took my DJI Inspire 2 drone to the Point, expecting a nice sunset and waves of fresh snow on everything. I flew the drone with the Olympus 25mm lens which provides a 50mm pov on the micro 4/3rds camera attached. It was about 20 degrees out at but the drone flew well and there were no battery issues.

There is something about how the snow catches light around and after sunset and I think I captured it here. The 50mm pov captured detail and compression better than the usual 28mm-ish drone viewpoint.

