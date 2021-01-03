All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In May a few years ago, some good friends from the U.K. flew over to Las Vegas, and I met with them there. We traveled through Nevada, Utah, and Arizona, visiting the incredible natural areas there, such as Zion, Bryce, Arches, Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon. I took this image at Double Arch in Arches National Park. On this day, there were people moving everywhere. One way of handling this problem is to use a "big stopper" ND filter, slowing down the exposure so much that the moving people disappear. However, I chose to use the following method to eliminate them from my image: I took about a dozen identical images from the same location, and then layered them and masked them selectively in Photoshop to reveal the uncluttered image, free of people - except I left the one person in the center of the image to provide a sense of scale.