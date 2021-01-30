Arch Rock, Twentynine Palms, California, USA by Simon Velazquez

Picture Story

I didn't have to travel far to get to my destination as I drove out from Indio to Joshua Tree National Park. White Tank Campground, a popular camping site in the park, is very easy to get to by car and offers many scenic views along the way. Arch Rock, a large natural rock formation (~30 ft across), is only a short hike from the campsite and aside from the intense heat, is not very challenging. I intend to return to this odd-looking location to capture starry night scenes during the fall and would highly recommend this particular location to anyone visiting Joshua Tree.

