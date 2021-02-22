Antarctic Sound Dawn, Antarctica by J Fritz Rumpf

Picture Story

The trip to Antarctica certainly was one of the highlights of my life. With its otherworldly beauty, and the unimaginable silence and stillness, this place truly defies description. Photos and words simply can not even come close to illustrating this incredible landscape. For this particular photo I got up in the middle of the night, and had the ships deck all to myself. During the month of January it never quite fully gets dark, and between the indescribable light and incredible, eery stillness that surrounded the scene, I felt as if I was having an out-of-body experience. An unforgettable trip to say the very least!

