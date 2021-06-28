Angels of the Forest, California, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I spent all afternoon on this image. I was too excited to wait to post it! I’m feeling the flow big time, and the wheels of this rusty old machine are turning once again!

I’m very thankful for my love for the inspiration and for hanging out on zoom with me while I went round and round finding my editing chops after a long absence.

I really, really enjoyed this evening. Jessica Santos and I took our fantastic Sierra Nights Workshop group up to this ancient grove of trees a few days earlier, high up in the mountains of Northern California. We had an absolute blast and it got me thinking about how I have never processed an image from my previous trip to these mountains, but I had never been to this grove either, and I found it captivating and awe inspiring to say the least. I couldn’t help but think about the relationship between the ancients and the young saplings. It was a bittersweet thought that reminded me of my dad and I and all the wisdom he passed onto me so that I could weather the storms, survive the fires, and beat time itself. But also all the wisdom I hadn’t yet received from him.

Once the workshop concluded, Rachel and I met up with my very good friend Helder and made the windy drive up to 11,000+ ft to do some of our own shooting and to get some rest. We had miscalculated what time sunset was and had to get straight to it. Side by side we worked away on our own compositions, yet we were working in perfect harmony. It felt like we had done it a million times…Helder working his timelapse just feet away. It really was the best evening, I only wish my other good friends Jess, and Jesse were there.

I think my dad may have pulled some strings for the unexpected clouds that had us all giddy as they ignited with brilliant color. They made a great night even better. We all clanged our celebratory beers and soaked it in! Rachel and I were so wiped after 3 straight weeks on the road, 3,500 miles of driving and way, way too little sleep that we started to nod off while shooting so we packed up just after twilight.

The next morning we trudged up the hill, atop a pile of dolomite, millions of years old and spread a bit more of my fathers ashes where he will float on the breeze forever.

This ones for you Dad. My Angel of the Forest.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now