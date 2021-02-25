Anchorage, Alaska, USA by Hannah Hillebrand

Picture Story

Perspective is everything. You might first notice the trees are fallen. But then you notice the way they have fallen; married together in the most beautiful way, as though they are holding each other up. And together, in their fallen state, they provide a window; a perfect frame of the blue sky behind. When I first passed these trees, I noticed them out of the corner of my eye and after a few steps, something made me pause and turn around to look more closely; to be still in front of them and see.

