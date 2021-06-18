Amish Farms, Big Valley, Pennsylvania, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The valley in which I live is quite beautiful. I often look from my yard at sunrise and sunset to see what the light and clouds are doing over the valley, in hopes of capturing a photo nearby in the valley. On this particular evening I saw an opening in the clouds where the sun had just set, and thought that the opening might offer a way for the last light from the sun to illuminate the clouds in vibrant colors. So I drove a few minutes to a location nearby that had a nice view over Amish farms to the west. I waited only a few minutes after arriving for this scene to unfold. I took a series of photos in one location, but wasn’t satisfied with the foreground composition. So I quickly moved to another spot close by and took a second series, manually bracketing first to underexpose slightly for the sky and saturate the cloud colors, and then to properly expose for the much darker foreground. I then blended a sky exposure and foreground exposure to overcome the large contrast between the sky and ground. The colors in the sky didn’t last long, but the sheep on the Amish farm and I got to see a beautiful sunset.

