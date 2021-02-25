Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Italy by Jacques Geoffroy

The night before, our workshop leader told us “tomorrow morning we will be leaving at 3 am to get to Alpe Di Siusi to catch the blue hour.” This place is the highest alpine pasture in Europe. At around 10 am, I saw those magnificent springtime flowers. I focus bracketed with shots to ensure that the whole picture would be sharp. This landscape highlights the benefits of photo tours and workshops. The leader brings you to the right place at the right moment with no waste of time.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now