Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Italy by Francis Ansing

This photo was taken in the largest high-altitude Alpine meadow in Europe. We got up really early and drove to this location from our hotel in Bolzano. It was autumn when had our trip to The Dolomites. We didn't expect any snow or ice during the trip but we were proven wrong when we arrived at the parking snowing a little bit and the roads covered with thin ice. We carefully walked to shooting spots without crampons or any spikes on our shoes. However, I got really excited and moved faster than my friends and that caused me to slip. My head almost got hit the road very hard but somewhat I managed to put my hands between the concrete and my head. And I was wearing a thick beanie that time. We waited for sunrise and it was very colorful. But this image was taken during the blue hour. It was an exhausting yet fun morning shooting in this very wide area of The Italian Dolimites.

