Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, California, USA by Tina Blum

Picture Story

I'm convinced the Alabama Hills could provide a lifetime of images!

This image was made on my first visit to The Hills during a photo workshop. We left the hotel well before dawn to arrive in time for hiking out, finding a composition (in the dark!) and awaiting the sunrise. I had no troubles with the idea of hiking in the dark but did have some misgivings once I found my shooting spot and started to hear the other inhabitants scurrying around me! I reminded myself that "they're more afraid of you" and tried to envision how my intended subject would look as sunrise fast approached.

The colors of sunrise in the Alabama Hills can be overwhelming which is why I've gravitated to this image as a black and white. I'm sorry to report that I don't recall exactly which filter I had in front of my lens. But since I only use Lee filters, it was likely a 3 stop ND.

In the years since this image was made in 2011, I've visited the area several times. The corridor of Highway 395 in the Eastern Sierras has a surplus of ideal shooting locations but the Alabama Hills continues to be one of my favorites.