Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, California, USA by Debbie McCulliss

Picture Story

On my first trip headed to Death Valley in February 2020, my friend and I first stayed in Lone Pine California to check out Alabama Hills, the gateway to Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in California. Early the next morning we scouted out sunrise and sestet locations. On the way we became fascinated with the these trees growing among the formations of rounded rock and eroded hills. We took a few shots and returned to photograph them again late afternoon before heading to Mobius Arch. Glad we did.

