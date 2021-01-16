All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While staying in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates we took a 4x4 jeep for a trip into Oman and the Al Hajar mountains, also called the Stone or Oman mountains. This is the highest mountain range in the eastern Arabian peninsula. These mountains lie on the high dessert edge overlooking the low coastal plain of Oman. This is a harsh and rugged dessert wilderness of high jagged rocky peaks. The heat was dry and very intense. It is a half day drive from Dubai and is highly recommended. Bring plenty of water!