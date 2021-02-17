Aiguestortes National Park, Catalonia, Spain by Luigi Sapia

Picture Story

The Aigüestortes is the only national park in Catalonia. It is located in the Spanish part of the Pyrenees and is characterized by the presence of high, very fractured peaks and various lakes of different sizes fed by rivers and abundant winter snowfalls. The Sant Nicolau stream is a river that can be traversed from its lower course to its sources. The route is full of beautiful waterfalls and pools that are sometimes accessible. The photo is taken in one of these corners that can be reached by making your way through the vegetation and snow, during a winter morning on the last day of the year. The light conditions at dawn and dusk practically do not affect this place since it is quite repaired. Without a doubt, the best conditions are given on a partially cloudy day like when I took the photo. The winter months with lots of snow (December and January) or in autumn, due to the colours of the forest that surround the waterfalls and the pool that forms the river, represent the best time to visit this place.

