Picture Story

This photo was taken in the AH_SHI_SIE_PAH wilderness area of Northeast New Mexico.

it is basically a land of eroded rock in the high desert. The rocks here are a mixture of sand stone, mud-stone and shale's. There is a great variety of shapes and colors. It is quite easy to get lost in this area. There are no amenities as this is a wilderness so you have to pack it in and out. I always go with a local guide that knows the local area as I know my limitations. Although there was not much noticable in the way of living creatures here b,this are is know for animal fossils and dinosaur bones. This photo was about 11 miles in from the trail head. 36.147, 107.918 about. The access is all year with the execption of after heavy rains