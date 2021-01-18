Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness, New Mexico, USA by Daniel Forster

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a very hot summer day I was trying to discover new scenes in the New Mexico desert wilderness. I was following a recommendation for some trails south of Farmington. Following the GPS on my phone, I found myself in deep sand and limited cell coverage but I decided to press forward. Once I finally found the location, a bit of a cooling thunderstorm blew in. Thankfully, the sandy washes were still passible for my retreat out of the wilderness.