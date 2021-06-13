Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Even though Acadia National Park is a small park, it packs a variety of natural features in its compact size. There are miles of rocky shoreline, ponds and tarns, forests and high hilltop vistas. Because it occupies much of Mt Desert Island, it offers both sunrise and sunset possibilities. For whatever reason, sunrise seems to draw many more photographers than sunset does, the opposite of what I usually experience in other places. So I wasn’t surprised on this evening near Hunters Head to see only one other photographer in my general vicinity. In my many trips to Acadia, I have seen many colorful sunrises, but only a few dramatic sunsets. This was clearly the most breathtaking.

This shot was taken about 10 minutes after sunset when the reds were just beginning to dominate. The image is a vertical panorama taken with my 24mm tilt-shift lens. I took two exposures, one for the sky and the second for the foreground rocks, and then I shifted the position of the lens vertically and repeated the exposure sequence. In Affinity Photo, I manually blended each pair and stitched the blended photos. After importing the final image into Lightroom, I used a brush to slightly burn the area of the setting sun.

I typically visit Acadia in early October to take advantage of the colorful trees and shrubbery, as do hundreds, if not thousands of like minded folk. Since I last visited, the National Park Service has instituted an online vehicle reservation system for Cadillac Summit Rd (that’s where most people go for sunset!). Spring is also a good time to photograph seascapes like this without the crowds.

