Academy Bay, Puerto Ayora, Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador

A spontaneous sunset photo taken from our boat as it moored in Academy Bay off of Puerto Ayora in the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. The sun lined up behind a small lava island in the bay making it glow with a brilliant orange as this last light disappeared over the horizon. The image was taken hand-held from the deck of the boat using my old Olympus as we waited to go ashore to celebrate my 40th birthday in this epic location.

Everyone needs to visit the Galapagos once in their lifetime if they can. This is such a special location for both landscape and wildlife photography, not only because of the uniqueness of the location and the animal life but because they have never learned to be afraid of humans and hopefully never will. The opportunity for close wildlife encounters with your camera is extraordinary and unparalleled. Add to this experience the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets as you traverse the equator in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and the distinctive lava formed landscapes and you have a trip to remember forever.

You don't have to spend a forture to have this experience, we formed a group of 9 for our trip and did a budget option 8 day cruise on a 16-berth boat. Make sure to include Fernandina Island in your itinerary, to see the Marine Iguana's made famous in David Attenborough's Planet Earth II. We also added a few nights on land at the less-visited Floreana and practically had the island to ourselves for more epic sunsets and then hours of dark sky astrophotography you can only dream of.

If you love photography, the Galapagos Islands need to be at the top of your bucket list.

