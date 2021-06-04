Abraham Lake, Nordegg, Alberta, Canada

Picture Story

Abraham Lake lies along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains in central Alberta, Canada. Due to the transition between the flat lands further east and the Rocky Mountains, the natural weather patterns form fronts and ridges of clouds and banding that appear over the eastern end of the lake, such as this cloud formation over Mount Michener. Often, the ridge of cloud will stretch from the south horizon to the north horizon, parallel to the mountains. Even with howling winds, common at certain locations on the lake, the cloud ridge will stay mostly stationary.

In this situation, the sun had set on the lake, but the last rays of the sun lit up the incredible clouds with stunning light. With the great vantage point looking across the frozen lake in February, it made for a great sight, one I keep going back for every winter.

