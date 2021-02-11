Abraham Lake, Nordegg, Alberta, Canada by Bruce Smith

Picture Story

One of my absolute favourite winter locations is Abraham Lake, in western Alberta, Canada. I'm lucky that it's only about a 3 1/2 hour drive from my home, so I generally make a couple of winter trips every year. On this occasion, it was early winter, and although the temperatures were well below freezing, the lake hadn't completely frozen yet. Being a reservoir, the lake levels drop all winter, leaving the occasional old stump sticking up out of the gravels. When the lake level was a bit higher, ice formed, and then as the levels dropped, it left amazing skirts on the stumps. I got down right to ground level with a wide angle lens to capture the view looking somewhat upward, with the sunset light behind it.

