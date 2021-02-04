Abraham Lake, Canada by Joshua Snow

Picture Story

After being blown around on the ice for hours searching for interesting shapes and lines amongst the thick, frozen ice I settled on this deep crack that had filled with snow, perhaps a less subtle composition than I would typically target but the light was just too sumptuous to pass up. I look forward to returning once this pandemic is behind us. It was a fantastic trip with good friends, good laughs, and lasting memories! I hope you enjoy the image.

