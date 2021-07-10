A Very Military Canal, Romney Marsh, Kent, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Romney Marsh, as the name suggests, is a flat, low-lying area of former seabed perched on the south-east tip of Kent. Just a few hundred years ago the nearby (but now landlocked) ancient towns of Rye and Winchelsea were impoortant sea ports.

I have been visiting and exploring the area for many years and came across this picturesque part of the Royal Military canal (which runs for 28 miles through the Marsh). It served as a defensive structure against the threat of a landing and deployment of Napoleon’s troops upon the coast.

I have often been taken by the row of trees reflecting on the water and observed how they changed their appearance every time I visited the area. In winter they are too bare to provide shadow and reflection and in summer too laden to see through, but spring is just right for this shot.

I took this picture in May as I wanted the trees to still look relatively bare but with some appearance of fresh leaf. I waited until 2:00pm for the perfect light and to get minimum shadow with maximum reflection. I wanted the shallow breeze to give some texture to the water and shape to the grasses lining the southern bank. I tried a number of different compositions but settled on this one as it creates a nice leading line.

This photo is pretty much as it came out of the camera - just a little gradient and contrast to enhance the B&W conversion.

