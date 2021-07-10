I'd like to start with a bold statement: “photographs do not record reality accurately; they represent a perception of reality based on the expressive creativity of the photographer who made the image”.
Taking a photograph of the ocean waves pounding a rocky shoreline in bright light at 1/500sec freezes the action, allowing every drop of spray to be seen and appreciated. However, this is not 'real'. Feeding our brain a sequence of thirty or so such images per second is much closer to the way we experience reality.
Conversely, the same scene taken in low light, or with a strong ND filter attached to the lens, creates a scene of ethereal mist, abstracting and mystifying the landscape. Again, this is not reality, but the viewer is being shown our intent: power in the first image and mystery in the second.
The choice of different shutter speeds for ...
