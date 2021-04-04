A Grassy Knoll, Cawthorne, England by Richard Burdon

Picture Story

The “Beast from the East” storm in March 2018 gave us a rare few days of good snow to work with. I’d had an idea for an image with a strong foreground in mind and as we tramped up the track at Cawthorne, the perfect tree came into view.

I failed to capture the image I was looking for on that first visit, so returned the following day. It was snowing hard, but try as I might, I couldn’t get a shot without snow on my lens, so a third visit was a must. But on the third day, conditions were perfect and I finally captured the image I was looking for.

