This time of year the snow is really high and is not so easy to reach locations, the temperature is particularly low, especially after sunset when there is the light I love most.

I took this photo in the Zoldana Valley, just near the “Rifugio Città di Fiume” after the sunset.

This is a beautiful place because you are just below the “Pelmo” mountan, one of the best of Dolomites.

In particular this photo is the result of a blend three exposures.