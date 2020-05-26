All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is a shared image taken by my friend Eduardo Gallo. We took a 21 day photo road trip to the desert southwest of the United States. We drove over 3400 miles during that trip. It is a shared photo as we had agreed that there would be times that whoever was driving would not be able to shoot for safety reasons. In this case Eduardo was the passenger while we were going through the tunnel into Zion National Park. About half way through the tunnel there is an opening or window looking out up into the valley. As we drove through the tunnel I spotted this view and backed up so Eduardo could get the shot out of his window. We had to be fast as there were several cars rapidly coming up behind us.