Zion National Park, Utah, USA by Gary Gosewisch

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken just outside of Zion National Parks east entrance in Utah. I had been on a three week photo tour with my friend and fellow photographer Eduardo from Madrid. Quite the adventure. We had gotten up early on that day as always hoping for good light. It had been raining for several days in a row but it appeared on the radar that we might get a break from the rain for a short while. The clouds were heavy but opened up briefly to send down a bit of sunshine. I hope you enjoy this image.