Picture Story

Ther cervin in the heart of the Alps in Valais, Switzerland, is a truely iconic peak. It's shape is unique. Wht many underestimate is the additional beauty in autumn. In fall, the forests down in the valley turn entirely orange whereas the peaks above start to have the first white snow puffs. While walking higher and higher on the way to the location I had in mind, the mist around the mountain become more and more beautiful. As a scarf, it started to wind around the mountain. Now the remaining challenge was to get the right perspective and foreground representing all this natural phenomena in a single frame.