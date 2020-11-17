Zarouhla, Patra, Greece by Costas Daoultzis

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We went hiking on a nearby mountain with some fellow ramblers near a village called Zarouhla, which is near the city of Patras, Western Greece. The place is worth visiting in any season as it is full of forests around it and a haven for nature lovers. I liked, in particular, the rolling hills and the changing colours of the deciduous trees among evergreens. The autumn colours, apparent in the photo, of the deciduous trees among the evergreen (pine trees in this example), add to the image in a nice way, in my humble opinion. I shot two photos, one in landscape mode and the other one in portrait mode, but I feel the first one depicts better the feeling I had on this occasion. The photo was developed in Lightroom CC only for the exposure (slight modification) and the luminance of the colours.