Picture Story

We hiked on a nearby mountain with some fellow ramblers near a village called Zarouhla and which is near the city of Patras, Western Greece. The place is worth visiting in any season as it is full of forests around it and a haven for nature lovers. I liked, in particular, the rolling hills and the changing colours of the deciduous trees among evergreens. What's more, the clouds in the blue sky add to the whole image in a nice way, in my humble opinion. I shot three photos handheld in order to create this panoramic photo in Lightroom CC.