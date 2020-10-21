User Icon
You are at:»»»Zagori, Greece by Panos Laskarakis
Macro & Close up Assignment

Zagori, Greece by Panos Laskarakis

By on 0 Comments

Zagori, Greece by Panos Laskarakis
Views: 1,343

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

These tiny ballerinas couple mushrooms were born just on the piece of wood on the tree, deep in the forest of the Zagori natural region in Greece! This photo has been taken with 20 focus stacking in row photos in order to get an absolute focus on the 1,5cm mushrooms.

Generally, I do like macro photography with very tiny things like a huge variety of mushrooms, although this kind of shooting is quite technical difficult it is really worth it!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®