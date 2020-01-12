Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Death Valley offers amazing landscape photography opportunities. This photo taken from a ridge line overlooking Zabriskie Point at sunrise. A bit of a challenge climbing up the ridge line in the dark, but well worth the challenge. The badlands in Death Valley are simply spectacular. One has to remember to take the shot as you witness the beautiful light fall over this landscape. A slow shutter speed allowed the colours to be captured over this vast area.