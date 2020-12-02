All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Usually, when I get up in the morning for a sunrise shoot I know where to go, what to shoot, and whether the weather conditions will be worth the effort. This picture is the result of the exact opposite. It was a cold winter morning, and I drove to a nearby lake with no concrete idea of what to shoot. I even hesitated to bring my camera as the weather looked boring when I left my house, and my idea was to scout an area of the lake I hadn’t been to before. When I saw the light down by the lake, my motivation changed quickly and I was lucky to find those branches sticking out of the water and being illuminated by the beautiful morning light.