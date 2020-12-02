User Icon
Yvonand, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

Smooth Surroundings

Picture Story

Usually, when I get up in the morning for a sunrise shoot I know where to go, what to shoot, and whether the weather conditions will be worth the effort. This picture is the result of the exact opposite. It was a cold winter morning, and I drove to a nearby lake with no concrete idea of what to shoot. I even hesitated to bring my camera as the weather looked boring when I left my house, and my idea was to scout an area of the lake I hadn’t been to before. When I saw the light down by the lake, my motivation changed quickly and I was lucky to find those branches sticking out of the water and being illuminated by the beautiful morning light.

