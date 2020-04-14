Yulong Mountain, Yunnan, China by Tao Wu

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Jade dragon Snow Mountain (Known as Yulong Snow Mountain ) is a famous scenic spot in China as its 5596 meters' high (18,360 ft ) above sea level. Last autumn I was lucky enough to have stayed in a village for 4 days at the foot of it, but the unlucky thing was - rain, yes, 3 days' raining till the last day.

With a whole night wind and heavy rain, I slept not well and wake up early in the dawn, I looked out of window and saw stars blinking in the dark blue sky! I knew my last chance was coming, so packed my equipments up and rushed into the dark. I discovered several ideal spots before, now it saved my time to waste on searching. Though the peak was covered by thick clouds but I could predict the first sunlight would lightened the clouds in splendid colors. So what I need to do is waiting for the sunrise in the strong cold wind.

The sun rose and painted the clouds in a warm pink color as my foresee and the peak drifted in and out of sight behind the floating clouds. It was a long term waiting and worth of it!