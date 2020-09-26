User Icon
Yosemite Viewpoint, California, USA by Andrea Cerri
Yosemite Viewpoint, California, USA by Andrea Cerri

Yosemite Viewpoint, California, USA by Andrea Cerri
Picture Story

My own personal tribute to Ansel Adams, my reference in black and white landscape photographers, shot at the end of my latest trip to California. Although I was there with my family, I had time enough to choose the spot, place the tripod, and find the composition I wanted for my picture.

I like black and white landscape pictures because black and white removes any distraction and lets you focus on the subject, no f/x, no trick, no magic wand to emphasize colors.

