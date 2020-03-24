Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have had the opportunity to visit Yosemite National Park several times since moving back to the western U.S. from the Midwest. As countless photographers have documented previously, Yosemite is always an amazing place whether one is looking for grand vistas or small, intimate scenes. My brother and I were there in February 2017 with a goal to capture the annual firefall at Horsetail Falls. The Sierras had received some nice snows at their higher elevations, and episodes of rain at the lower. There were waterfalls in places where people don’t usually see waterfalls!

After an early morning shoot, we ventured over to Cook’s Meadow which was basically under water from the rain and snowmelt. As the sun rose a bit higher in the sky, it began to create beautiful rainbows in the mists of Yosemite Falls. With no wind to speak of, the flooded meadow created a perfect mirror to reflect the already enchanting scene. I decided to include a few tufts of meadow grass at the bottom to anchor the composition and maybe point the viewer toward the center of the image. We were in Yosemite again this past February. A warm, dry winter resulted in a much different—but still wonderful—look and photo opportunities. Which proves that, photographically speaking, you can’t visit the same place too many times.