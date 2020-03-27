User Icon
This location in Yosemite National Park often has nice reflections in the Merced River. The fresh-fallen snow on the trees and Cathedral Rocks reflected beautifully in the river. I especially like the way the graceful bare tree on the right frames the reflection. I live in the San Francisco Bay Area, so I was able to leave in time to arrive at Yosemite the day before while it was still snowing.

I captured this image with a fairly slow shutter speed to smooth out some of the ripples in the water. Processing was mostly a matter of reducing contrast between very bright and shadowed areas.

