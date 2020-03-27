Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This location in Yosemite National Park often has nice reflections in the Merced River. The fresh-fallen snow on the trees and Cathedral Rocks reflected beautifully in the river. I especially like the way the graceful bare tree on the right frames the reflection. I live in the San Francisco Bay Area, so I was able to leave in time to arrive at Yosemite the day before while it was still snowing.

I captured this image with a fairly slow shutter speed to smooth out some of the ripples in the water. Processing was mostly a matter of reducing contrast between very bright and shadowed areas.