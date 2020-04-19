Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took my son to Yosemite for President's Day weekend. He wanted it to snow so badly but it was not forecasted, in fact it was sunny and beautiful despite it being February. We hiked and played and had a good time. The last day of the trip I had designated to be my photography day so we loaded into the car and took off. Not one hour into the day a huge storm came out of nowhere and my son got his snow. The waterfalls were amazing because it was so cold that the mist at the bottom of the falls was turning to snow and ice as it hit the ground. There wasn't much snow anywhere else so the brilliant white really stood out. It was a magical day!