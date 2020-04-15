Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Upper Yosemite Falls taken at night under a full moon. My intent was to get the "moonbow" as it traveled up the waterfall as the night progressed. Clouds later prevented that but, this photo shows the color of the moonbow just forming at the base of the falls. Because of the dim light, I was unable to know if I had captured the moonbow color until next day when I was able to view the image on my computer screen. What a great privilige it was just standing there in the moonlight in one of the most beautiful spots on earth.