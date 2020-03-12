Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of my favorite spots in Yosemite National Park, the iconic Half Dome has an imposing view and the Merced River runs through the scene. I knew this place by heart that I memorized the best time of day and year to photograph each scene.

Typically, early morning and late afternoon is the best time to photograph a reflection as the wind breeze is almost completely zero. For this photo, I took this just about a few minutes after the sun rises as I had envisioned. The sun rays gently caresses the crown of North Dome while passing through Half Dome. With the use of CP filter and dialing the aperture to the smallest opening, I was able to capture my desired sunburst.

Another beautiful autumn scene in Yosemite National Park, my favorite place in the world.