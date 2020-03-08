Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On my last day in Yosemite NP, I tried to photograph the sunset from Tunnel View, a very typical view point. But the amount of photographers already there discouraged me, specially since I was using then my humble Canon EOS 1200D. A bit disappointed, we drove to the exit, but in our way we saw a beautiful spot at the bank of Mercer river. The water was calm, the reflections were beautiful and there wasn't anybody except us. So I jumped out of the car, mounted quickly my camera on my tripod and wished for a beautiful sunset. There wasn't clouds, but the mountains caught the last rays of sun, lighting up with a beautiful orange glow. My last photo of Yosemite was also the most beautiful memory from that trip!