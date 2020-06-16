All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Yosemite National Park, California, February 2019. The snow had been falling since 6 am, covering the entire park with a lovely white blanket. Everything was so quiet and calm, only interrupted by the sound of a few small avalanches here and there.

After exploring a few different areas in the park, I came across this frozen creek covered by snow and forming these interesting shapes. Since the light was very flat, I decided to use those patches of snow in my composition to guide your eyes to look at the iconic Elm Tree in the distance. I like how it turned out. What do you think?