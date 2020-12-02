Yosemite National Park, California, USA by Heather Roberson

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was taken in the Spring of 2017 after one of the wettest winters on record in California. I got into the park just before sunrise and found a large group of photographers at the swinging bridge. There was so much water everything was flooded. The Merced was over its banks making it look like a lake rather than a river. The waterfalls were so loud that there was a dull roar echoing through the valley. As the sun came up the reflections were amazing. I caught this as the light filled the sky but the shadows near the ground were still in full force. It was an amazing day.