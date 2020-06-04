All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After closely monitoring the weather for a possible clearing storm on an early January morning, I headed to Yosemite and arrived early afternoon. Tunnel view was still covered with thick clouds and the storm seemed to linger. As hours passed, our hope gained momentum as a small opening of light broke on the west. Slowly, the clouds parted, mist appeared, and fog descended on the valley. The clouds unveiled Half Dome and low fog caressed Bridalveil Falls. This is it! An incredibly amazing experience to witness the clearing storm at Yosemite National Park. Totally breathtaking!