Picture Story

Every year in autumn, we make a trip to Mammoth Lakes to take photos of the foliage surrounding the Sierra Mountains. The route always includes going through Yosemite National Park and this time I was at the right moment to capture the fog just hugging the trees making a great contrast with the foliage of the plants. The panoramic photo was made from 17 pictures stacked together, which gave me a bit of freedom in how I wanted the end result to be aligned and a higher resolution and more details in the fog and trees. It wasn’t a hard shot to take but I did have to move fast as I didn’t know how long the fog was going to hang around the trees.

The weather was cold, as it was expected but because of it, fewer people were around. That gave me the possibility of taking as many shots as I could without having to dodge people or to work around them. I think the end result isn’t that bad as the panoramic shots were taken handheld, sometimes you just have to go with the flow and seize the moment. While I prefer going in winter, Yosemite is one of those places that you can always visit no matter the season; you’ll have something to take photos of if it is spring or autumn but be aware that the warmer it is the more people you’ll find there.