User Icon
You are at:»»»Yosemite, California, USA by Douglas Parks

Yosemite, California, USA by Douglas Parks

Views: 1,353
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The morning begins behind Bridalveil Falls in Yosemite National Park in California. Taken in the spring when low clouds and fog form along the creeks and the Merced River as it makes its way through the valley floor. The warm tones of the morning sky are in stark contrast to the cold granite walls around the waterfall. This image was taken from the iconic location of Tunnel View which was made famous by Ansel Adams. However this was shot in closer to gather your eyes into the waterfall and the cathedral peaks behind the falls.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®