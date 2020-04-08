Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The morning begins behind Bridalveil Falls in Yosemite National Park in California. Taken in the spring when low clouds and fog form along the creeks and the Merced River as it makes its way through the valley floor. The warm tones of the morning sky are in stark contrast to the cold granite walls around the waterfall. This image was taken from the iconic location of Tunnel View which was made famous by Ansel Adams. However this was shot in closer to gather your eyes into the waterfall and the cathedral peaks behind the falls.